Expert: GOP House strategy will include probes, getting Democrats on record

Experts say an anticipated slim Republican majority in the U.S. House will lead to two things:...
- File photo(Anthony Quintano / CC BY 2.0)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Experts say an anticipated slim Republican majority in the U.S. House will lead to two things: probes and getting Democrats on record.

First, the GOP will propose several bills on things like border security, vaccine requirements and gun rights to get Democrats on record, even though they know they won’t have the votes to get them passed.

Second, the public can expect a lot of House investigations, from Jan. 6 to the handling of the pandemic.

“But it is also the case that we can see something very similar to what we saw in the Democratic Senate the last two years which is a few people will be pivotal and nobody will be able to do anything without negotiating with them,” said Linda Fowler, a political science professor at Dartmouth College.

Of course, this all depends on what happens with the few remaining races yet to be called. Republicans need 218 House members for a majority. At last tally, they were just one seat away.

