Season’s 1st snowstorm brings slippery roads, school closures

The first snowstorm of the season started falling early Wednesday morning.
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first snowstorm of the season Wednesday brought slippery roads and school closures.

Snow began falling overnight with some higher elevations expected to get up to six inches.

Depending on where you are in the region, you may find more rain, snowflakes, or something in-between.

VTrans reported a major crash this morning on Route 7 in Bennington at the intersection of Kocher Drive which has since been cleaned up. There was no immediate word on injuries. A tractor-trailer also crashed Tuesday night on I-89 south, north of the I-91 interchange. Crews were expected to wait until the snow stops falling to clean that up.

More than two dozen schools reported closures or delays.

The snow is expected to taper off toward the afternoon.

