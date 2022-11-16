Hundreds meet in Burlington to try solving the housing crisis

File Photo
File Photo(FOX Carolina)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Hundreds of housing professionals are getting together to talk about solving the state’s crisis.

The event is called the Vermont Statewide Housing Conference and it’s being held at the Hilton in Burlington.

Organizers say more than 400 people will be there to hear from national experts and state leaders.

Goals include talking about how the midterm election results affect housing in the state and coming up with strategies to help solve the housing situation.

