Killington Ski Resort under the *snow* gun for FIS inspection

By WCAX News Team
Nov. 16, 2022
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow inspectors Wednesday are scheduled to give the green light to the upcoming FIS World Cup at Killington Resort.

The result of the inspection will be released around 11 a.m.

Crews are also gearing up for the opening day. Thursday is day-one for pass-holders. The mountain opens to the general public Friday.

Killington prides itself on having the longest ski season in the Northeast.

