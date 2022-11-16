Lebanon to consider gender-neutral language for city charter

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Lebanon, New Hampshire, is considering changes to the city’s charter to make residents feel more welcome.

A public meeting will be held Wednesday evening on proposed charter amendments that would remove gender-specific language from the city’s founding document and replace it with gender-neutral language.

The city’s newly formed Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission proposed the charter changes.

For the past several years, officials say the city has made a conscious effort to make the community more welcoming and inclusive.

“It is part of creating an environment where people are able to express themselves fully and to be fully welcomed in our community. And that is really important. It’s actually one of the most fundamental things that we can do is to let people know that they are cared about and that they are valued,” Lebanon City Councilor Karen Liot Hill said.

If approved by the City Council, the proposed charter changes would be put on the ballot for a March vote.

Earlier this year, the city held its first Juneteenth celebration.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.