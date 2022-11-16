Northeast diesel, heating oil supplies stressed this winter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New England is facing a winter where home heating oil and diesel will likely be at a premium. And those increased costs are trickling down to consumers one way or another..

“Our expenses have gone from like, $5,000, $6,000 a week to $16,000 a week for diesel,” said Traci Collins with Fireball Transport in Colchester.

They are a “last mile” trucking company shipping goods like furniture from Boston and Albany to our region. Shipping to Vermont is also more expensive because of the distance. “We have help here that actually call around to all of the diesel companies trying to find the best rate and that’s who we use to fill our diesel tank. We just have to go week by week figuring out who has the best price, who has it available.”

It’s an all-too-familiar story after a year of soaring diesel costs. Ken Simonson, the chief economist for the Associated General Contractors of America. He says it’s not necessarily a shortage, since you can still get diesel, but the tenuous supply depends greatly on numerous factors. “It really depends on the weather, the war in Ukraine, and also on keeping refineries going,” he said.

The U.S. is shipping diesel to western Europe as the war continues. A cold New England winter could cause the situation to get worse for trucking, and home heating. “If we run into a long streak of cold weather that’s going to put tremendous demand on the heating oil supplies. And diesel fuel and heating oil are roughly interchangeable, and so that will mean diesel will also be in short supply at that time,” Simonson said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is aware that the East Coast is facing diesel shortages and low inventory. “I’ve had conversations with the oil companies about it. Unfortunately, there’s a shortage of refinery capacity in the United States, and that’s one of the reasons for the situation we face,” she said.

Simonson said that some easing of prices could be on the horizon with more refinery capacity coming online in a few months, which means next winter could be better. However, just one hiccup this winter at any of the refineries supplying the Northeast could spell shortages and even higher prices.

