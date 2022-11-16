N.Y. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik keeps Republican Conference Chair seat

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik won her fifth term Tuesday night representing the 21st...
Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik won her fifth term Tuesday night representing the 21st congressional district.(WWNY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will stay as the House Republican Conference Chair.

The House Republican Conference is the party caucus for Republicans.

The members host meetings and talk about communicating the party’s message.

Stefanik said in a statement that as the chair of the conference, she will “keep our message disciplined, unified and on offense every single day, support our agenda, execute an effective rapid response strategy to push back on the biased mainstream media in real-time, elevate all voices of our Conference to highlight the extraordinary background and talents of every Member in order to communicate, legislate, and WIN!”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
South Burlington man faces child porn charges
Ariel Jewtraw
Missing North Country woman found safe
The small town of Chelsea is in disarray after most of the select board quit after a...
Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting
A man has pleaded not guilty in Vermont to charges he unlawfully transported people who he knew...
Man charged in Vt. with transporting people who entered US illegally

Latest News

The third time’s a charm for BFA Fairfax where a nearly $36.5M bond to renovate and expand the...
BFA Fairfax bond passes on third attempt
The state board of education is meeting today to decide the next steps for the Lincoln School...
Board of Education to decide on future of Lincoln School District
The third time’s a charm for BFA Fairfax where a nearly $36.5M bond to renovate and expand the...
BFA Fairfax bond passes on third attempt
File Photo
Killington Ski Resort under the *snow* gun for FIS inspection