N.Y. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik keeps Republican Conference Chair seat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will stay as the House Republican Conference Chair.

The House Republican Conference is the party caucus for Republicans.

The members host meetings and talk about communicating the party’s message.

Stefanik said in a statement that as the chair of the conference, she will “keep our message disciplined, unified and on offense every single day, support our agenda, execute an effective rapid response strategy to push back on the biased mainstream media in real-time, elevate all voices of our Conference to highlight the extraordinary background and talents of every Member in order to communicate, legislate, and WIN!”

