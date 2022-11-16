Police asking for public’s help in identifying a man seen at Umall

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man, who was outside the University Mall Tuesday.

Police say around 4:00 p.m. a man was carrying two samurai swords and a handgun in the parking lot between JC Penney and Target. Police say Umall security spotted him on the security camera entering the mall by IHOP.

Officers searched the scene and were unable to locate him. The person they are looking for a white man who was wearing a dark jacket with a blue stripe on the sleeves.

Police ask you to give them a call if you have any information about this incident.

