Return of winter weather spotlights Vermont’s homeless dilemma

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first snowfall of the year has renewed concerns over adequate emergency shelter space for vulnerable Vermonters. This year it comes as the state announced changes in eligibility, restoring pre-pandemic policies.

“The change for the winter season is that we have expanded eligibility for the Emergency Housing Program, which provides a hotel room for homeless Vermonters,” said Nicole Tousignant with the Vermont Department for Children and Families.

That means until December 15, anyone who needs emergency shelter qualifies for overnight shelter if temperatures drop below 20 degrees when dry, or 32 degrees with a 50% chance of precipitation.

“This is the same program we had in place in 2019 and every year prior to that for several years and it’s it’s taking that eligibility and taking it as who is eligible,” Tousignant said. She says from December 15 until March 15, the program is available to anyone who needs a room. They just need to call 211. “During the winter months, we open that to anyone who is homeless.”

In the pre-pandemic winter of 2018/2019, the program cost the state $2 million. This winter that is expected to go up to $5 million. The state says there are currently about 100 households in the Emergency Shelter Program. That’s different from the longer-term Transitional Housing Program, which pays for Vermonters to stay in apartments or hotel rooms for up to 18 months. There are 1,500 people in that program right now.

“There is nowhere for these people to go if they do qualify for the adverse weather conditions,” said Mike Maughan with the Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness. He says the Emergency Shelter Program might be open to more people but there are not enough rooms for them all. “All of the hotels that are offering hotels through the 211 housing program are also participating in the Transitional Housing Program, and their rooms are occupied,” he said.

DCF acknowledges there might be gaps in coverage. “There is limited capacity in certain parts of the state but there is availability,” Tousignant said.

That longer-term transitional housing is a pandemic program that is ending in March. Lawmakers are meeting Friday in Montpelier to hear from homeless and housing advocates across the state to figure out what’s next.

