Some Vermont ski resorts ready to start their lifts

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders won’t have to wait much longer to hit the slopes.

Killington and Stowe both plan to open before the weekend hits.

Ski Vermont says the snowfall plus the snow guns running mean places like Sugarbush could run their lifts this weekend as planned.

They say usually mountains shoot for around Thanksgiving to open, so we are roughly on track.

Bryan Rivard of Ski Vermont says they are excited to welcome everyone back to the mountains.

“Getting a lot of questions about gear, when things are opening, season passes, as well some international questions from folks in Canada that have been waiting for the opportunity to come back. We are still seeing that pent-up demand for Vermont skiing, and as the number one ski destination in the eastern U.S., we get it. We are excited for it and it’s something we are all looking forward to I think,” Rivard said.

He says by the numbers, Vermont stands to collect about $1.6 billion in economic revenue from ski tourism. The industry is also responsible for about 13,000 jobs.

