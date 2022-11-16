Some winter tires in short supply as snow arrives in our region

As we gear up for the winter months, mechanics in the region are seeing some challenges when it...
As we gear up for the winter months, mechanics in the region are seeing some challenges when it comes to snow tires.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - As we gear up for the winter months, mechanics in the region are seeing some challenges when it comes to winter tires.

Drivers in Vermont are making the switch from their summer tires to winter ones. But for shops like Bigras Auto and Tire in Barre, some tire sizes are hard to come by.

“A lot of your oddball sizes-- 21s, some 20s-- have been very hard to get. I had a set the other day, we were able to get the customer tires but that was the last set for the year,” shop owner Tylor Bigras said.

Bigras says brands like Mercedes and Teslas use those specific tires.

With the first snowfall of the year on Wednesday, Bigras says appointments are already booked out for weeks, and without the tires in stock, it creates a trickle-down effect.

“We realistically lose money because we can’t sell them tires, and they can’t get their winter tires, so they’re going to be stuck running summer tires in a snowstorm,” Bigras said.

It’s not just shortages this winter. Prices are on the rise, too, forcing some, like Andy Shangraw of Williamstown, to turn to used tires.

“I just wish I could have bought four brand-new tires. I mean, the prices on anything... commercial vehicles to passenger vehicles-- it’s terrible,” Shangraw said.

“One of the sets went up $48 per tire in one year. In years past, they might go up $5 or $8 but $48 is quite a bit for one year,” Bigras said.

He says for those still looking to get winter tires put on, appointments are filling up fast.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo
Man spotted with weapons at University Mall purchased them there, police say
South Burlington man faces child porn charges
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Ariel Jewtraw
Missing North Country woman found safe
The small town of Chelsea is in disarray after most of the select board quit after a...
Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting

Latest News

Will Vermont’s weed advertising restrictions stunt new industry?
SDF
Will Vermont's weed advertising restrictions stunt new industry?
SDF
Economic development grants to fund projects across our region
SDF
Lebanon to consider gender-neutral language for city charter