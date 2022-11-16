Some winter tires in short supply as snow arrives in our region

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - As we gear up for the winter months, mechanics in the region are seeing some challenges when it comes to winter tires.

Drivers in Vermont are making the switch from their summer tires to winter ones. But for shops like Bigras Auto and Tire in Barre, some tire sizes are hard to come by.

“A lot of your oddball sizes-- 21s, some 20s-- have been very hard to get. I had a set the other day, we were able to get the customer tires but that was the last set for the year,” shop owner Tylor Bigras said.

Bigras says brands like Mercedes and Teslas use those specific tires.

With the first snowfall of the year on Wednesday, Bigras says appointments are already booked out for weeks, and without the tires in stock, it creates a trickle-down effect.

“We realistically lose money because we can’t sell them tires, and they can’t get their winter tires, so they’re going to be stuck running summer tires in a snowstorm,” Bigras said.

It’s not just shortages this winter. Prices are on the rise, too, forcing some, like Andy Shangraw of Williamstown, to turn to used tires.

“I just wish I could have bought four brand-new tires. I mean, the prices on anything... commercial vehicles to passenger vehicles-- it’s terrible,” Shangraw said.

“One of the sets went up $48 per tire in one year. In years past, they might go up $5 or $8 but $48 is quite a bit for one year,” Bigras said.

He says for those still looking to get winter tires put on, appointments are filling up fast.

