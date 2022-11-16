Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Labor is aiming to put more money in your pocket starting January of 2023.

The Department announced an increase in its minimum wage from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. As for tipped wage employees, the rate will increase from $6.28 an hour to $6.59 an hour.

This will also take effect on January 1st.

