Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023

Picture of money
Picture of money(AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Labor is aiming to put more money in your pocket starting January of 2023.

The Department announced an increase in its minimum wage from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. As for tipped wage employees, the rate will increase from $6.28 an hour to $6.59 an hour.

This will also take effect on January 1st.

