Virginia football player Mike Hollins awake, alert after 2nd surgery following deadly shooting

By Eddie Callahan, Isabella Ledonne and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A University of Virginia football player continues his recovery after a deadly shooting occurred over the weekend.

WDBJ reports Virginia running back Mike Hollins is out of his second surgery and doing well.

According to the law office of Gordon McKernan, Hollins was able to be taken off a ventilator and out of the ICU.

McKernan is not representing Hollins, but the law office said he has been a longtime family friend.

The Associated Press reports Hollins was severely injured in the shooting that took place Sunday.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a fellow Virginia student, has been arrested and charged with the shooting. He is accused of opening fire on a bus that was returning from a field trip and targeting specific victims — many of them football players — shooting one as he slept.

The shooting left three football players dead while wounding Hollins and another student.

The university has since announced the cancellation of Saturday’s football game in the wake of the deadly shooting.

Jones made a court appearance Wednesday. He did not enter a plea to the numerous charges he faces and said he plans to hire an attorney, according to The Associated Press.

