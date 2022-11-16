Vt. Electric Coop. files for rate hike in electric bills
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Around 38,000 northern Vermont customers will see a surge in their electric bill this winter.
Vermont Electric Cooperative filed a request for an 8.19% rate increase that will kick in in the new year.
The utility says the rising cost of wholesale power -- due to the shortage of natural gas -- is what’s driving the hike.
VEC leaders say they recognize -- this is not good news -- but they explored every other cost saving option -- before concluding this request -- was the best solution.
