Will Vermont’s weed advertising restrictions stunt new industry?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has adopted some of the most restrictive cannabis advertising rules in the country — regulations that some entrepreneurs say could stifle small businesses hoping to grow in the fledgling market.

Among the restrictions: All ads must be approved in advance by Vermont Cannabis Control Board staff; media outlets must prove that less than 15 percent of their audience is under 21; ads may not offer samples or prizes, or feature cartoon characters or toys that might appeal to children; and every ad must contain a readable 135-word health warning.

Christina Guessferd spoke with Seven Days’ Sasha Goldstein, who reported on the new rules in this week’s issue.

