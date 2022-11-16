Will Vermont’s weed advertising restrictions stunt new industry?

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has adopted some of the most restrictive cannabis advertising rules in the country — regulations that some entrepreneurs say could stifle small businesses hoping to grow in the fledgling market.

Among the restrictions: All ads must be approved in advance by Vermont Cannabis Control Board staff; media outlets must prove that less than 15 percent of their audience is under 21; ads may not offer samples or prizes, or feature cartoon characters or toys that might appeal to children; and every ad must contain a readable 135-word health warning.

Christina Guessferd spoke with Seven Days’ Sasha Goldstein, who reported on the new rules in this week’s issue.

