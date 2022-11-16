Winter parking ban in effect in Brattleboro

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Tuesday, a winter parking ban will remain in effect in Town of Brattleboro.

The ban started at 11:00 p.m. and goes overnight until 7:00 a.m. The ban will stay in effect until April 15th of 2023. The town says any cars parked on the street for over an hour between the above times, will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

This ban is in effect even if there is no snow on town streets.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Burlington City Council has approved the final design for a pedestrian bridge over...
South Burlington City Council approves design for pedestrian bridge over I-89
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Ariel Jewtraw
Missing North Country woman found safe
The small town of Chelsea is in disarray after most of the select board quit after a...
Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting
x
SUV crashes into South Burlington wastewater pump station

Latest News

Man caught on camera with two swords and handgun at University Mall
Police asking for public’s help in identifying a man seen at Umall
Balint and Welch donate FTX campaign contributions to charity
Ariel Jewtraw
Missing North Country woman found safe
Botanists rediscover ‘extinct’ plant in Mt. Mansfield’s alpine zone