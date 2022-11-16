Winter parking ban in effect in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Tuesday, a winter parking ban will remain in effect in Town of Brattleboro.

The ban started at 11:00 p.m. and goes overnight until 7:00 a.m. The ban will stay in effect until April 15th of 2023. The town says any cars parked on the street for over an hour between the above times, will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

This ban is in effect even if there is no snow on town streets.

