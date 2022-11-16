Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures will remain below normal through the end of the week and into the weekend after a messy storm on Wednesday. Look for the chance of snow showers from time to time over the northern mountains on Thursday and Friday, with only minor accumulation expected. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Lake effect snow will begin to develop off of Lake Ontario on Thursday. Snow will drift into the Adirondacks with the chance of snow showers reaching the northern Champlain Valley and northern Green Mountains by Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thursday and Friday.

Quiet weather is expected for the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid 30s. We’ll see a few more clouds on Sunday with the chance for a few snow showers. Highs will remain only in the mid 30s. Plan on mostly cloudy skies with the chance of a few snow showers on Monday and into early next week. Temperatures will get just a bit warmer heading into next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

