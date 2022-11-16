BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Here we go! We are getting our first widespread snow of the season . . . a sneak peak at what’s to come over the next several months. A relatively small, fast-moving coastal system is bringing us that wet snow today, but with temperatures hovering a little above the freezing mark, we will see that snow mixing with some rain & sleet, mainly in our far southern areas.

The snow & wintry mix will be tapering off from SW to NE as we go through the late morning and afternoon hours. By evening, the storm system will be out of here and clouds will be breaking up a bit overnight heading into Thursday.

By the end of the day, snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2″ in the Champlain Valley, 1-3″ northern NY, 2-4″ east of the Champlain Valley, and 3-6″ in the higher elevations above 1500 feet. Great news for the ski areas!

After today, we are looking at a continuation of colder than normal temperatures with unsettled weather, meaning there will be a few scattered snow & rain showers each day right through the weekend and into the start of next week, but they won’t amount to much. Saturday will be the exception with partly sunny skies.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be continuing to track this first snowfall of the season, and we will let you know of any significant changes in the weather as we go through the day. Take it easy on the roads today! -Gary

