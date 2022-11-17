Bipartisan bill aims to protect rights of sexual assault survivors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bipartisan bill called the “Speak Out Act” is heading to President Biden’s desk with support from local lawmakers.

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster and New York U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand both support the passage of the act.

The goal is to improve transparency and accountability in sexual assault and harassment cases by making sure survivors are no longer silenced through forced nondisclosure agreements or N-D-As.

“As the co-chair of the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence, I’ve seen how perpetrators of workplace sexual assault and harassment hide behind nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) to sweep their heinous conduct under the rug,” said Rep. Kuster. “The vast majority of assault and harassment in the workplace goes unreported, and most perpetrators are never held accountable. It takes tremendous courage for survivors to come forward – this bill removes the barrier that pre-dispute NDAs create, and it sends a message to survivors that Congress stands with them. I was proud to help pass this commonsense, bipartisan bill and send it to the president’s desk.”

Kuster says forced NDAs are routinely used, with approximately one-third of the American workforce subject to NDAs.

