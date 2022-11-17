Buffalo, western NY brace for potentially dangerous storm

File image
File image(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow.

The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow or more through Sunday that “may paralyze” the hardest-hit communities, including Buffalo, with periods of near-zero visibility.

Hochul’s state of emergency covers 11 counties, with commercial truck traffic banned from a stretch of Interstate 90 southwest of Buffalo after 4 p.m. Thursday.

The snowfall was expected to be at its greatest intensity between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday.

“I want western New Yorkers to take this seriously,” Hochul said.

The weather service also warned of accumulations of 2 feet (0.6 meters) or more of lake-effect snow in parts of northern Michigan through Sunday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Surveillance photo
Man spotted with weapons at University Mall purchased them there, police say
South Burlington man faces child porn charges
The first snowstorm of the season starting falling early Wednesday morning.
Season’s 1st snowstorm brings slippery roads, school closures
File photo
Milton nudist resort to close
The purple crowberry
Botanists rediscover ‘extinct’ plant in Mt. Mansfield’s alpine zone

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The Feeding Chittenden crew starts giving out Thanksgiving food today.
Feeding Chittenden is providing holiday meal help
Snow guns are running at full blast on mountains across our region as some skiers and riders...
Skiers and riders boot-up for Killington opening day
The Feeding Chittenden crew starts giving out Thanksgiving food on Thursday. - File photo
Feeding Chittenden providing holiday meal help