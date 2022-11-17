Burlington city leaders to celebrate early completion of roundabout

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Mayor, and other City leaders are set to celebrate the completion of the Shelburne Street Roundabout.

Construction began early last year, and it was originally slated to be open by next summer. But the project finished ahead of schedule, and drivers have been making turns for about two weeks. On Thursday, Mayor Miro Weinberger, the cities public works director and VTrans will officially recognize the work that was done.

A small ceremony is taking place at the intersection of Locust and Shelburne Streets at 10 a.m.

