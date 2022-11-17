Feeding Chittenden is providing holiday meal help
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The Feeding Chittenden crew starts giving out Thanksgiving food today.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today Feeding Chittenden will give out turkeys.
It’s the yearly start of a campaign to feed hungry Vermont families during the holidays.
They’re asking for online donations, saying $25 feeds a family of 4.
See Melissa Cooney’s look at the operation and interviews with Feeding Chittenden volunteers.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.