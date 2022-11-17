Feeding Chittenden is providing holiday meal help

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The Feeding Chittenden crew starts giving out Thanksgiving food today.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today Feeding Chittenden will give out turkeys.

It’s the yearly start of a campaign to feed hungry Vermont families during the holidays.

They’re asking for online donations, saying $25 feeds a family of 4.

See Melissa Cooney’s look at the operation and interviews with Feeding Chittenden volunteers.

