4 children die in Iowa house fire

By KTTC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC/Gray News) – Four children died in a house fire in Mason City, Iowa, on Wednesday morning.

KTTC reported John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6, and Phenix Mcluer, 3, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Mason City Fire Department, the fire had spread to the first and second floors of the house by the time crews arrived.

Firefighters began rescue operations and removed multiple victims from the house.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

An unidentified 55-year-old and an 11-year-old were able to evacuate the home before firefighters arrived.

Mason City Fire Department, Mason City Police Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

