New report finds recreation plays outsize role in Vt. economy

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Outdoor recreation has always been a key driver in Vermont’s economy, but a new report shows just how much that consumer spending benefits the state’s bottom line.

The new national report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that nationally, outdoor recreation accounted for $862 billion in consumer spending -- $1.53 billion of which comes from Vermont. “I think everyone in Vermont is outdoors, we’re that way by nature, we’re that way by history,” said Lisa Lynn, who sits on the board of the Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance and is also editor-in-chief for Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski and Ride magazines.

And when it comes to outdoor recreation impacting the state’s revenue, Vermont ranks third in the country -- behind Hawaii and Montana. Lynn points to the robust selection of snow sports, the return of events, and a pandemic-born thirst to be outside that is leading visitors and locals to spend more money in the Green Mountain State. Even compared to pandemic numbers, spending is still trending way up. “Nationwide, what we did see was a decrease in spending in 2020. However, the rebound has been a net 5.9% overall in inflation-adjusted GDP,” she said.

While that sounds good on paper, it’s Vermont’s resorts and destinations that benefit from the boom in cash flow. At Smugglers’ Notch Resort, officials say they had steady visitation all throughout the pandemic. “People from all over the world enjoy their experience at Smugglers, talk about it, and then come back with their friends and family to do vacations over and over again,” said the resort’s Steve Clokey.

While well known for skiing and riding, Smuggs offers recreation opportunities year-round, from disc golf to mountain biking to hiking. They had many visitors come enjoy all of those options this year but are still waiting for the post-pandemic surge. “Our level of occupancy and visitation at the resort has come back. It’s not quite at pre-pandemic levels, but we’re close,” Clokey said. So far, pass sales for the winter have them feeling optimistic. And with the border back open, they’re expecting our northern neighbors to make visits as well. “People that come to Vermont want to experience the mountains, snow. Vermont offers a very unique, fun brand that fulfills a lot of their interest.”

That winter season begins at Smuggs with a planned November 25th opening.

