Sen. Ram Hinsdale to address college students in Pakistan

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is heading to Pakistan.

Ram Hinsdale has been invited to offer reflections and remarks as an American elected official who descends from the Punjab region as part of a ten-day trip to Lahore, Pakistan. She’ll be giving a speech at the Lahore University of Management Sciences.

Ram Hinsdale’s Hindu family fled from Lahore 75 years ago during the Partition of India, when Pakistan became a separate Muslim nation.

She says this trip will be one of the greatest honors of her life.

