Skiers and riders boot-up for Killington opening day

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Snow guns are running at full blast on mountains across our region as some skiers and riders prepare to hit the slopes.

Today is opening day for pass holders at the mountain with only intermediate and expert terrain available.

Killington opens tomorrow to the general public -- as does Stowe.

Ski Vermont says the state is set to bring in about $1.6B in economic revenue from ski tourism this season.

