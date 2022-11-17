Stamford man charged with attempted murder

Benjamin Taylor
Benjamin Taylor(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STAMFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Stamford man faces attempted murder charges following a stabbing early Thursday.

It happened at a home on Jepson Road around 12:34 a.m. The Vermont State Police say Benjamin Taylor, 24, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault. The victim, a 52-year-old man who also resided in the house, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police released no additional details on what prompted the dispute or Taylor’s relationship with the victim.

Taylor is due in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington Thursday afternoon.

