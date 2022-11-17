Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets

Edge Pharma in Colchester.
Edge Pharma in Colchester.(Courtesy: Seven Days/Diane Sullivan)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A compounding pharmacy in Colchester caught in hot water over the summer is liquidating all assets through an online auction next month.

Starting December 1st, Edge Pharma is selling a variety of equipment from scales, tables, mixers, pumps, carts, dishwashers -- even telephone headsets and storage bins -- through orbitbid.com. The starting bids on most of the products are $5.00.

In June -- a federal court permanently barred edge pharma from distributing non-FDCA approved drugs after being accused of violating health and safety standards.

