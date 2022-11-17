Vermont Development Conference brings together industry professionals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders in commercial real estate and development in Vermont are getting together to talk about future growth in the Green Mountains.

Thursday marks the 8th annual Vermont Development Conference. It’s being held at the Burlington Hilton, and is billed as the only statewide event connecting groups of professionals in the development industry. They’re expected to discuss economic trends, permitting, growth and designing for the future.

David White of White and Burke Real Estate Advisors, which hosts the event, says bringing together different people from across industries is the key to success.

“That’s the focus of the Vermont Development Conference, is that cross disciplinary blending of the knowledge and expertise that we have in the state so that each of us can learn from the other, and can do a better job at what our roles within the industry,” White said.

Programming will include opportunities for attendees to network and connect with as many as 300 professionals involved in commercial development and real estate in Vermont. Learn more about the conference here.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.