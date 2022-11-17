Vt. ramps up new version of relocation incentives

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont for the past four years has offered incentive grants in an effort to attract out-of-staters to move here.

The program was launched in 2018 and was the first of its kind in the nation. Since then, around 435 new workers have made use of the grants.

The Legislature earlier this year approved over $3 million to create a new iteration of the program. The Worker Relocation Incentive Program is looking for people, whether to work remotely or take a job with a Vermont company.

Vermont Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein says there are thousands of unfulfilled jobs that Vermonters alone can’t fill. “Across the board, in every industry, there is a need for workers and we just don’t have the population and the workforce to currently staff it. so we are dependent on recruiting from outside,” she said.

Related Stories:

Scott outlines new workforce initiatives to fill Vermont’s open jobs

New round of incentives for remote, relocating workers

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.