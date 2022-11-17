BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mostly cloudy skies and snow showers will continue into Friday. An organized, intense band of lake effect snow will also bring some localized, heavy snow accumulation through parts of the Adirondacks and northern New York through Saturday. For Vermont and New Hampshire, accumulation will be on the light side and conditions remain cold and blustery. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Skies will be partly sunny on Saturday, especially in southern and central Vermont. Clouds may linger over northern New York and northern Vermont through Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s. Another weak weather system arrives on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and the chance of more widespread snow showers. It will also usher in another wave of colder air, bringing temperatures back down into the low 30s for the second half of the weekend.

Quiet weather will be the standard heading into most of next week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy from Monday into Thursday. We may see some upper 30s, to near 40 degrees early in the week, but conditions will likely turn colder again by Thanksgiving with highs in the low 30s. Our next chance of more widespread snow could head our way by the end of next week.

