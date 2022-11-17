Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 17, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! The weather won’t be as dramatic today as it was yesterday when we got our first widespread snowstorm of the season. But we are looking at an unsettled weather pattern over the next few days which is going to bring a few scattered snow showers here & there, from time to time, This pattern will go through the weekend, with Saturday looking like the best bet for getting some sunshine and not getting any snow showers.

Temperatures will be staying on the cool side with highs stuck in the mid-30s. Usually, we expect high temperatures in the mid-40s this time of year. There will be a slow warm-up next week when we get our temperatures back to more normal levels by mid-week.

Right now, the weather for that big travel day on Wednesday before Thanksgiving is looking just fine around here.

If you are a skier or boarder, take MAX Advantage of the great snow conditions in the mountains that are now out there! -Gary

