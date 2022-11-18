1 dead in explosion at Newfane home

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWFANE Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a man is dead following an apparent explosion at a home in Newfane early Friday.

The Vermont State Police say it happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Route 30. Troopers and numerous fire crews responded after multiple 911 calls reporting the explosion. Officials say the home was completely destroyed and that a man’s body was found in the debris.

There was no immediate word on the cause or the identity of the victim. Fire crews and investigators remain on the scene.

