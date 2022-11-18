A 12 year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than a thousand people in St. Johnsbury and the surrounding area have joined the Noah’s Act community on Facebook. Many people on it are posting pictures in pink to show support for their family while they grieve, as well as help them get what they call Noah’s Act before the legislature.

It’s been less than one week since Desiree Hawkins’ son, Noah, died by suicide. He made the attempt on November 6th, eventually passing away in the hospital on November 12th. Now she’s already on a mission to make sure no one else has to endure the same pain “Noah is my 12 year old son who was bright, smart, an honor roll student in school, caring, kind, and loved everyone to a fault,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins is hoping the legislature will take up what she calls “Noah’s Act.” In it will be a more detailed plan of how schools should handle bullying and a requirement for basic first aid and CPR classes for students. “Also suicide prevention in the school through all grades, teaching them the appropriate connection and outreaches to make that call if they’re struggling,” Hawkins said.

St. Johnsbury State Representative Scott Beck says this is something he’d be happy to discuss with the family further, saying mental health resources in Vermont are still lacking. “Whether the root of it is school or the root is somewhere else, it comes through the schools at one point or another,” Beck said. “Many have hired mental health counselors and they’d probably like to hire more.”

After his attempt, Noah was found by his lifelong best friend, Rhys Goshie. He performed CPR until police stepped in to help. “Noah, that day, was a little off, pushing everyone away,” Goshie said. “But I didn’t really realize it.”

While no one will ever know what was going through Noah’s head, Goshie says he expects the stigmas surrounding suicide and mental health kept him from reaching out for help.

“We our parents mad at us quite a few times. Got grounded from each other, but nothing could break us apart,” Goshie said of Noah. “I mean nine years, best friends, I wouldn’t take anyone over him.”

While Noah’s family and friends are hoping to see real change, right now they’re just grateful for the support. “Be a voice. Help put an end to this stigma and the bullying around,” Hawkins said. “I don’t want another parent to go through what we are.”

I also spoke with members of the St. Johnsbury school community, who say the loss is unfathomable. The district is currently looking for a school psychologist, but say they’re having a hard time finding one.

