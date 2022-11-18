Amtrak expects full trains for holidays, urges reservations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak says tickets are going quickly for travel before and after Thanksgiving.

This time of the year is typically the busiest for Amtrak. There are still some seats left, but depending on the day, the rail service suggests you book sooner than later. A spokesperson that’s due to a number of factors including, gas prices, comfort, accessibility, and the new Ethan Allen extension to Burlington. They say more people are also turning to the train to reduce their carbon footprint.

“The climate crisis and sustainability has become super important and people are more aware of their carbon footprint. And knowing that they can take the train -- it’s a lot cleaner and greener as opposed to driving or taking a plane -- is something that we’ve found a lot of why people are deciding to take us,” said Amtrak’s Jason Abrams.

Amtrak says with a heightened ridership, they’ve also increased security on trains and at stations.

