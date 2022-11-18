Analysis: What’s the future of Twitter?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What’s the future of Twitter as the company continues to bleed employees following the recent $44 billion takeover by Elon Musk.

The newest round of departures comes after Musk this week gave workers a choice to pledge to “extremely hardcore” work or resign with severance pay. Since taking over Twitter less than three weeks ago, Musk has already booted half of the company’s full-time staff of 7,500.

Christina Gueesfered spoke with Elaine Young, a communications professor at Champlain College, about what the recent moves mean for the social media platform.

