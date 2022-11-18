Holiday cheer returns to Church Street

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s that time of year when downtown Burlington gets into the festive spirit, and a big Christmas tree is the icing on the cake.

“It’s not only important to the Marketplace, but I feel it’s important to the community,” said the Church Street Marketplace’s Kara Alnastawi.

She says this year they were struggling to find a Christmas Tree for the holiday. They cut one down in South Burlington Friday morning. The Colorado blue spruce was almost as wide as tall. It lumbered down Williston Road, causing traffic backups.

“We did take it very, very slow. I’ve been told we moved the tree 5 mph on the way here to make sure that no low-hanging wires were impacted,” Alnastawi said.

Once downtown, they encountered another problem. Cars and holiday decorations challenged the tree folks. Alnasrawi gave a hand. “I have seen a tree taller, but never wider,” she said.

Onlookers took pics as workers moved branches to its final destination at the top of Church Street. Two hours late, but plenty of time for the tree lighting ceremony next Friday night.

A big and bodacious tree that will twinkle with new LED lights, putting people into the holiday spirit.

