Juvenile killed in crash on Interstate 89

SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a juvenile riding in the back of an SUV died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 Thursday.

It happened in Sharon shortly before 3:22 p.m.

Vermont State Police say Dawn Baustert, 45, of Essex, was driving south on the highway when she drifted off the passing lane shoulder and crashed into rock ledges.

A juvenile passenger riding in the back seat died at the scene. Baustert and two other passengers-- one of them a second juvenile-- were injured.

Troopers are still investigating and ask that anyone who witnessed the crash call the barracks in Royalton at 802-234-9933.

