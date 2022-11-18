Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday.

Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road.

Santoro has a extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for Murder and Criminal in Possession of a Firearm. He was brought to the Westminster Barracks were he was turned over to the Vermont State Police.

Santoro was issued a citation for Fugitive from Justice to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham County Friday at 12:30 p.m.

He’s being held without bail.

