New York Olympic slopes to open soon

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Time to ride as New York’s ORDA ski venues will be opening soon.

ORDA stands for Olympic Regional Development Authority.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says Gore Mountain in North Creek and Belleayre Mount in Highmount are open today, Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington opens tomorrow, and Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid will open on November 23rd.

She says skiers and riders may notice upgrades and renovations which cost about $550M.

The winter tourism industry in New York is expected to generate 16 billion dollars.

