Sen. Sanders wants to chair “HELP” committee

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senator Bernie Sanders is looking to add a new title to his resume.

The senator’s spokesperson says Sanders intends to seek the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, nicknamed “HELP.” for the 118th Congress.

Sanders has sat on the HELP committee since he was elected to the U.S. Senate.

If he becomes the chairperson, we’re told he’ll focus on universal health care, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, increasing access to higher education, and protecting workers’ rights on the job.

