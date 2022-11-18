Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. When owners and married couple Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse announced in October that they would close between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the online tributes began to pour in.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger visited Penny Cluse to talk to staff and regulars about what the spot has meant to the community for the past 25 years.

