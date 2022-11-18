Upper Valley groups to hold Affordable Energy Resources Fair

(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST
WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - An event in the Upper Valley this weekend aims to help people stay warm this winter.

The Affordable Energy Resources Fair will share resources for community members who may have trouble paying their bills this winter, as well as offering tips to keep those bills as low as possible. It’s being hosted by Vital Communities and LISTEN Community Services, among other agencies.

“We were hearing pretty early on that it was going to be a rough winter and this is in some ways a Band-Aid solution for a bullet hole problem. But we just wanted to do something to offer people accessible and immediate resources to help people stay warm and say energy,” said Vital Communities’ Anna Guether.

The fair takes place Saturday from 11 to 3 at LISTEN’s White River Junction location.

