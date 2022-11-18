BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Now that we have jumped right into the thick of winter weather, we are going to stay there over the next few days. There are no major storms in the near future, but it is going to stay on the chilly & unsettled side as we go through the weekend and into next week.

Today will be a whole lot like Thursday with a few snow showers coming through from time to time, but there will also be some sunny breaks. By the end of the day, snowfall will only amount to a dusting to an inch or so, mainly in the higher elevations.

The weekend will start out nicely with partly sunny skies on Saturday. Then a weak cold front will swing through on Sunday with a few snow showers. That front will usher in a quick shot of some chilly air for Sunday night into Monday morning.

Temperatures will quickly rebound as we get into the start of next week. A fast-moving clipper system will be tracking mainly to our north on Monday night, but it may kick up a few snow showers overnight into Tuesday morning. Then it’s looking good for the rest of Tuesday and for the big travel day on Wednesday.

At this point, Thanksgiving is looking just fine . . . lots of clouds around, but any rain or snow showers will hold off until the nighttime hours or into the day on Black Friday.

Take MAX Advantage of any sunshine that we can get these days. Saturday looks like the best bet for that. -Gary

