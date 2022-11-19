East Montpelier man arrested on multiple charges

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a months-long investigation, Vermont State Police arrested an East Montpelier man on several charges, including sexual assault of a child.

On Friday, police arrested 42-year-old Chad Hurlburt at his home in East Montpelier. Police say they received the initial report from the Department of Children and Families back in April, which outlined several allegations of sexual abuse by Hurlburt.

Following a joint investigation with DCF, Hurlburt now faces multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and luring a child.

He is being held without bail and is set to appear in Washington County court on Monday.

