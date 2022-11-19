Lebanon updates city charter to include gender-neutral language

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The city of Lebanon, New Hampshire is moving forward with a proposal to make the city’s charter more inclusive.

Earlier this week, the Lebanon City Council voted unanimously to remove gender-specific language from the charter, and replace it with gender-neutral language.

The changes to the charter were proposed by the city’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, but city councilors say the process has been years in the making.

Karen Liot Hill, a Lebanon city councilor, says, “In 2017, the city of Lebanon passed our first inclusiveness resolution. This was in response to come racist literature that had appeared on peoples cars. “ She adds, “In response, the city council at that time, and together with really a swelling of support from people in the community, decided to take a stand and to say we are a welcoming community, we are an inclusive community.”

The proposal will now be reviewed by state officials, who will have to sign off on the language changes. Ultimately, voters in Lebanon will have the final say in March.

