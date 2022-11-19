St. Johnsbury woman arrested after fleeing police

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury woman was arrested early this morning after attempting to flee from police.

According to Vermont State Police, just after midnight Saturday, 35-year-old Janita Ledoux was pulled over in Barton after troopers learned she was in violation of a court-ordered curfew. That’s when police say she became uncooperative and drove away.

Police say she was driving at highway speeds, and though they did not chase the car, police followed at a distance.

Ledoux ultimately entered Newport, where Newport Police used spike strips to stop her car. She was arrested after police say she tried to flee on foot.

She’ll face a judge on Monday.

