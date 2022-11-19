Upper Valley organization to turn hotel into housing

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The regional nonprofit in the Upper Valley that focuses on affordable housing is planning to turn a hotel into much-needed apartments.

Twin Pines Housing will move forward with a deal to buy the Fairfield Inn and Suites in White River Junction. The nonprofit plans to convert the hotel into 40 one-bedroom and studio units.

The Hartford Zoning Board recently changed zoning rules, paving way for the project.

Twin Pines hopes to close on the sale at the beginning of next year.

Andrew Winter of Twin Pines says, “It is very hard to find housing here in the Upper Valley. It goes quickly. Having another 40 units centrally located, near services, on public transportation across the street from one of the largest employers in the region, the VA Medical Center, will really help meet that critical need.”

The purchase price has not been disclosed at this time. After needed renovations, Twin Pines hopes to begin accepting tenants next fall.

