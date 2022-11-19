What to Do: Saturday, November 19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday.

Do you want to get into backcountry skiing? Check out the Backcountry Primer at Mad River Glen today to learn the basics. From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Waitsfield, this workshop will prepare you for the wilderness. Organizers say it’s a great way to learn, or refresh yourself on, the fundamentals.

Or, head to the O.N.E. Community Center in Burlington for the 18th Annual Tibet Festival! The yak is back... From 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today you can find food, music, dance, crafts, raffles, and more. Celebrate the Tibetan Association of Vermont with your friends and family. Entry is free.

Join the city of Newport for its first-ever Turkey Fest! From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Gardner Park there will be loads of family fun, including carnival games, a turkey call competition, a pie-eating contest, and more. At 3:00 p.m., the city will officially pardon a turkey. There is no admission fee.

Winter is coming, and energy prices may be high, but help is available! Check out the Affordable Energy Resource Fair in White River Junction. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the LISTEN Community Dinner Hall, speak with experts on energy help programs in the area, and get free DIY weatherization materials. Organizers say this event will help the Upper Valley community save money and reduce fuel use.

Or, join the Rutland Free Library and Come Alive Outside for a Celebration of Stick Season! Today from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Aitken Park in Mendon, enjoy a quick storytime followed by a short hike. There will be trail mix and hot apple cider on hand for the adventure, and organizers encourage folks to bundle up. During stick season, visibility in the woods is great, so keep your eyes out for special stick-season creatures. The event is free.

Join Hartford Parks and Rec for a night of glowing fun! Glow Skate is at Barwood Arena from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. tonight. There will be ice skating, glow sticks, music, and snacks. It’s $10 per person.

