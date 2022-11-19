Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have a quiet start to the weekend, with some sunshine for Saturday, though it will remain rather chilly. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. A cold front will then come through Sunday. Snow showers are likely along that, with the slight chance for a squall. Most of this will occur during the morning. Highs will be back in the 30s, with cold overnight lows in the teens.

A weak system will bring flurries Monday. Good news, however, if you have travel plans Wednesday. Tuesday through Thanksgiving will have partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30s Tuesday, but then warm into the low 40s Wednesday and Thanksgiving. Black Friday could be a different story, as models are showing a potential storm system heading this way. Showers and snow showers are expected at this point, but we’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast.

